No injustice to garlic producing farmers as they are unorganised – CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that all possible efforts should be made to provide suitable price for the crop to the garlic grower farmers. Injustice should not be done to garlic producing farmers as they are not organised. The district administration should take action at its level to get the right price of garlic. CM Shri Chouhan was discussing the arrival of garlic in the Mandi Samitis of the state and its price situation in a meeting at the residence office. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Farmers Welfare Shri Ajit Kesari and other officers were present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the system of grading should be established in the mandis to ensure that the farmers get the right price for their produce. Also, in the states where there is demand for garlic, including West Bengal, Karnataka, a delegation should be sent by the state government. It was informed in the meeting that grading machines would be installed in the mandis of Dewas, Dhar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam and Ujjain. In the ongoing year 2022-23, the arrival of garlic in the mandis during the period from April to September has been more than the previous years.