Governor Mangubhai Patel attends inauguration of Prime Minister TB eradication campaign by the President

New Delhi : Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel attended from Raj Bhavan, Bhopal the virtual inauguration programme of Prime Minister TB eradication campaign by President Smt. Draupadi Murmu. Nikshay Portal 2.0 was also launched by the President. Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Governor Shri DP Ahuja, Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade, Mission Director of National Health Mission Sushri Priyanka Das were present along with other officials.

Governor Shri Patel said in the discussions after the programme that planned efforts should be made to give more impetus to the TB eradication efforts. Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade informed that Madhya Pradesh is at the first place among the states with large population by making 88 percent achievement in obtaining consent to cooperate in Nikshay Mitra Yoj