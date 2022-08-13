NMDC & FICCI to organise Conference on Indian Minerals & Metal Industry

New Delhi : National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC), Country’s largest Iron Ore producer, a CPSE under Ministry of Steel and FICCI will be organizing a conference on the Indian minerals and metals industry on the theme ‘Transition Towards 2030 & Vision 2047’ on 23rd and 24th August at New Delhi.

The two-day event is being organised in commemoration of the 75 glorious years of India’s Independence and the ongoing “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Steel and Mines. The key objective of the event is to have deliberations on the roadmap for the minerals & metals sector to achieve the ‘Vision 2047’.

The programme will be graced by speakers from across industry, policy and academia. Global and domestic producers, mineral organisations, policymakers, mine equipment manufacturers, country heads of global corporates, Central and State Government officials among others would be present and address the conference.

Addressing the curtain raiser event, Shri Sumit Deb, Chair, FICCI Mining Committee and Chairman-Cum- Managing Director, NMDC Ltd noted that given the vast mineral resource base in the country and the evolving and easing business and regulatory environment, international giants too are showing interest in the country’s mines and mineral industry along with domestic players.

“Collaboration between all relevant stakeholders including industry, Centre and states is the key and the upcoming conference will work as a platform to strengthen the collaboration and chalk out the plan ahead.

Addressing the challenges and obstacles and finding out solutions for them is the key to progress and this conference would provide the right platform for that.” Mr Deb said.

“Mining sector in India is going through a paradigm shift with reforms to ease the business ecosystem and make the country self-reliant.

The upcoming conference would also have deliberations on new age minerals, digitalization & automation and other technological innovations. The programme will also witness a country panel discussion on the future of minerals and metals worldwide.

The conference would enable an understanding global commodities market for minerals and metals, highlight the inter-linkage between mineral development and economic growth, the developments in the international markets that can impact the Indian minerals and metals industry and identify opportunities in the Indian minerals and metals industry among others.

India is well endowed with most of the minerals and produces 95 minerals, including fuel, atomic, metallic, non-metallic and minor minerals. Being unexplored, the exploration and mining companies have a lot to offer to the country.