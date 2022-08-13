Memories and Magical Moments with All India Radio since Independence

New Delhi : This is All India Radio. The news read by ….. Over the past 75 years since independence, India’s largest public service broadcaster has been the proverbial story teller for the 1.3 billion citizens across the country.

All India Radio is celebrating 75 years of freedom with a unique initiative titled, “Azad Bharat Ki Baat- Akashvani Ke Saath.” Starting 15th August 2022, the 90 second series will be broadcast on 100.1FM GOLD channel, prime time news Bulletins and across all of its platforms including social media. It will showcase the journey of India since Independence in various walks of life through the story telling of All India Radio- the Voice of Nation.

AIR will be looking back at the historic journey from the Birth of a nation to the Emerging Superpower that is Modern India with snippets from its repertoire. These include the voices of legends like Mahatma Gandhi, Homi Jahangir Bhabha, Sir CVRaman, Dr. Kurien Varghese, Dr. MSSwaminathan, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi , Melvin de Mello, Jasdev Singh to name a few. Every day one special story will be broadcast and uploaded on AIR Social media handles on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube. It can be

accessed on @AkashvaniAir & @airnewsalerts on Twitter, newsonairofficial YouTube channel, newsonair.gov.in, NewsonAir App, Facebook and Instagram

Since its inception on 8 June, 1936, All India Radio has been a witness to the history of the country including the first Independence Day, way back in 1947 to the liberation of Bangladesh to India making history at World Cup Cricket.

All India Radio is one of the largest broadcasting organisations in the world broadcasting in 23 languages and 179 dialects from 479 stations across the country. It reaches nearly 92 per cent of the area and 99.19 per cent of the total population. It’s motto is ‘Bahujan Hitaya: Bahujan Sukhaya’, which means ‘for the happiness of many, for the welfare of many’,

We request our listeners to be prepared to relive the glorious moments that passes by and follow AIR on our social media handles.