NLCIL Thermal Units and Mines Complying to Environmental Stipulations

NLCIL Thermal Units and Mines are certified for Environmental Management System ISO:14001, complying to the environmental stipulations. NLCIL is equipped with the required Effluent Treatment Plants and is ensuring its continuous operation to meet the standards prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). The quality of treated effluent is being regularly monitored by TNPCB, latest being done on 30.06.2023, in which parameters are within the permissible limits. In addition, 3rd party analysis of water samples is also being carried out, as per the Environment Clearances (EC) conditions stipulated and the same are being submitted to TNPCB & MoEF CC. All the effluent parameters are within the permissible limits.

Regular monitoring of the Ambient Air Quality by TNPCB, in-house NABL accredited lab & 3rd party laboratories are also being conducted periodically to ensure the efficiency of the emission control measures. In addition, Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) are installed to monitor the real time Ambient Air Quality as recommended by TNPCB. The values are well within the permissible limits.

Comprehensive study on combined effects due to all the power plants operated by NLCIL was also carried out by M/s Centre for Environment, Health & Safety (Annamalai University – an accredited Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) organization under National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) by Quality Council of India (QCI) for MoEF&CC recently in 2022 and all the Environmental parameters at ambient level are within the permissible limits.

Combined Water Management Study including all Thermal Power Plants, Mines and Township was also carried out by M/s Centre for Environment, Health & Safety (Annamalai University – an accredited EIA organization under NABET by QCI for MoEF&CC) recently in 2022. The report has analyzed all the sewage & effluent treatment facilities and confirmed that all the water parameters are well within the permissible limits.

The effluent analysis & Bottom ash analysis reports depict that all the parameters are well within the permissible limits.

Centre for Applied Research & Development (CARD) a NABL accredited lab is periodically testing the requisite parameters in the environment which are within the permissible level.

NLCIL has been taking the following measures to keep in check the fugitive dust emissions from its industrial activities as a part of creating an ambient atmosphere & to provide a good healthier environment:

Installation of Water sprinkler/Fog systems

Haul road water sprinklers

Vehicular water spraying/Pressurized mobile water sprinkling system for roads inside the mines

Conveyor water spraying

Working face water spray pipelines

Fixed water sprinklers guns in Bunker area

Fog Cannon dust suppression system in Coal Stock Yard

Practice of Wet Drilling

Adoption of Electrically Operated Belt Conveyor System & Bucket Wheel Excavators (BWE) for the past 3 decades to the maximum extent to reduce pollution load & carbon foot print.

NLCIL has also installed CFBC boilers in place of PF (Pulverised Fuel burning) for NLCIL’s new and expansion Thermal Power Plants at Neyveli and it is a remarkable break through for further minimizing the emission of CO2, SO2, NOX which have higher thermal efficiency and lower emission

Dust suppression by green belt development in Bunker Areas & around the mining area.

In this regard, Neyveli is also declared as a “Green Zone” by Central Electricity Authority (CEA)

3 tier Green belt development

Continuously operating Air Pollution Control (APC) measures such as Agglomerated Dust suppression system (ADSS), water jets, Water sprinkler systems etc to control the fugitive emissions.

Electrostatic Precipitators (ESPs) of more than 99% efficiency have been installed & continuously operated in all the power stations of NLCIL to remove the ash particles from the outgoing flue gas.

In addition, the implementation of Flue Gas Desulfurisation (FGD) is under progress to comply with the MoEF&CC’s revised emission norms.

NLCIL is also utilizing 100% fly ash generated by supplying to Brick Manufacturing Companies, Cement Manufacturing Companies, etc., complying with the guidelines of MoEF & CC, Fly Ash Gazette Notifications issued from time to time.

NLCIL complies to all the stipulations brought out by MoEF&CC/CPCB /TNPCB.

NLCIL is continuously undertaking all the necessary Environmental Protection measures to ensure air and water quality parameters at ambient level, which are well within the permissible limit.