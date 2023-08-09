Maruti Suzuki True Value celebrates milestone of 50 lakh pre-owned car sales

Chennai: Country’s most trusted* pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value, achieves a landmark milestone of selling 50 lakh pre-owned cars. Introduced in 2001, it has been a one-stop destination to buy and sell quality pre-owned cars. The hassle-free purchase and sale experience for customers along with cars that are safe and reliable have continuously ensured the success of True Value.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “True Value was launched with the aim of providing customers with the opportunity of owning a pre-owned car in the most secure and hassle-free manner. With the successful completion of 22 years in the industry, India’s most trusted* pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value has established itself as the preferred choice of 50 lakh happy customers. We are confident that we will continue to offer customers our industry-best services including professionally trained relationship officers, an intelligent & tech-driven digital interface to evaluate and certify cars, amongst a host of other services.”

Maruti Suzuki True Value (MSTV) offers a systematic integration of technology and industry experience to our customers that make the whole process of buying and selling cars transparent and convenient. Complete peace-of-mind is ensured, thanks to services such as reliable RC transfer, hassle-free documentation, on-time payment, and AI-based pricing engine. Convenience factors from True Value include services such as free home evaluation for their car, online preview of cars with detailed information, to name a few.

With over two decades of simplicity and transparency, True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India. With a rigorous 376 checkpoint evaluation, refurbishment with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Parts, and a consequent certification process, True Value Certified cars come with up to 1-year warranty and 3 free services. Along with a wide selection of pre-owned cars and services including car insurance, finance, and accessories, True Value also ensures a comprehensive experience for all car-buying and selling services under one roof.