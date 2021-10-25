Nitin Gadkari says conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future

New Delhi : Union minister for Road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has said that conversion of knowledge into wealth is future,Launching knowledge App and platform CUNSULT he emphasized on, innovation,entrepreneurship ,science technology,research and skill for knowledge transformation .He said knowledge is changing the world and cooperation, coordination and communication is very important in administrationand business organisations.The Minister also stressed upon the importance of human relationships and said that no one is perfect and one should take advise consult and learn from experience of others.

CUNSULT app is the first such global facility by which people who need information, advice, counsel, guidance can contact and call up experts in multiple sectors on-the-go. Each expert also gets a unique, exclusive page reflecting their contributions by way of articles and video-blogs – this serves as their intellectual legacy and helps to promote interest in them. CUNSULT uses the framework of context and convergence to instantly connect knowledge seekers and knowledge givers

CEO NitiAyog Shri Amitabh Kant, Secretary I&B Shri Apurva Chandra,and Former Secretary Raghav Chandra were also present on the occasion.