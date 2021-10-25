Two-day webinar being organised by National Financial Reporting Authority under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)

New Delhi : The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is celebrating the commemoration of 75 years of India’s Independence with the initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

Under AKAM, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) is organising a series of events to promote the understanding and awareness of Auditing and Accounting Standards among the stakeholders and citizens of the country in general.

A two-day webinar will be conducted by NFRA on 26th-27th October, 2021 to promote the compliance of Auditing and Accounting Standards across the economy. Detailed programme along with the joining details are available on the website of NFRA https://nfra.gov.in.