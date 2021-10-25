Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur meets CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur met CEO of FIFA Youri Djorkaeff today in New Delhi.

During the meet they discussed how football could be encouraged at the grassroots level and expanded with more tournaments and events. Shri Thakur said that there is a growing interest in Sports in India following the recent success at the Olympic Games in Tokyo; PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to build a sporting culture has also found a new momentum in recent weeks.

Mr. Youri also showed Mr Thakur a few of his legendary football tricks, wherein Shri Thakur also chipped in with his dribbling skills.