Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 26 National Highway Projects worth Rs.17,500 Crore in Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati: Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 26 National Highway Projects with an investment of more than Rs. 17,500 Crore in Guwahati, Assam today. The Union Minister of State for Roads Transport and Highways, General Shri VK Singh, the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Cabinet Ministers, Member of Parliaments, MLAs, and NHIDCL officials were also present on the occasion.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism. The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao Region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur. The Paikan to Guwahati Airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.