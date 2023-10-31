NIT Rourkela pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 148th birth anniversary

Rourkela: National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekata Divas) was observed today at NIT Rourkela with organising ‘Run for Unity’ and a ‘National Unity Day Pledge’ taking ceremony’ honouring the ‘Iron Man of India’. 31st October is celebrated every year as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji and remember his efforts in integration of the princely states into the Union of India after Independence.

Upholding the spirit of unity and integration NITR Community took part in the unity run. On this occasion, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, (Director, NIT Rourkela) administered the Integrity Pledge and addressed the gathering saying, “We must remeber Sardar Patel Ji’s supreme patriotism and courage to strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation and learn to work in unity contributing more towards nation-building. Because of Sardar Ji’s iron will, today we all are living in a state of togetherness or oneness in spite of huge diversity.”

Prof. H. B. Sahu (Dean, Alumni Industry and International Relations), Prof. Rohan Dhiman (Registrar), Prof. Anil Singh (Head of Safety and Security Unit) along with other faculty, staff and students joined the event and pledged to preserve the unity and integrity the nation.