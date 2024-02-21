India Falls to Netherlands 2-4 in Shootout After 1-1 Draw in FIH Pro League Match

Rourkela, 21 February: In a closely contested encounter, the Indian men’s hockey team faced a setback as they succumbed to a 2-4 defeat against the Netherlands in a thrilling shootout, following a 1-1 draw in their return leg FIH Pro League match held in Rourkela on Wednesday.

The clash marked a rematch between the two powerhouse teams, with India having emerged victorious in their previous encounter in Bhubaneswar. Despite their best efforts, India couldn’t replicate their earlier success, as the Netherlands, ranked world number one, demonstrated their prowess on the field.

The Netherlands seized an early lead with Floris Middendorp finding the back of the net in the fourth minute. However, India fought back resiliently, with vice-captain Hardik Singh leveling the scoreline with a goal in the 38th minute, showcasing the team’s determination and skill.

With the match deadlocked at 1-1 after regulation time, the fate of the game was decided in a shootout. Despite India’s valiant efforts, the Netherlands emerged victorious, clinching the shootout 4-2 and securing the overall win in this closely contested encounter.

While the result may not have gone in their favor, India’s performance against the top-ranked Netherlands demonstrates their competitive spirit and resilience on the global stage. As they continue their FIH Pro League campaign, the Indian team will look to learn from this experience and bounce back stronger in future matches.