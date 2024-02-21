Ankura Hospital Launches 120-Bed Women and Children’s Hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, 21st Feb 2024 – Ankura Hospital, a Hyderabad-based leading chain of women and children’s hospitals, is set to revolutionize the healthcare landscape in Bhubaneswar. With a commitment to delivering specialized care in various fields such as high-riskbirthing, pediatric gastroenterology, pediatricnephrology, pediatricendocrinology, pediatric neurology, orthopedics, cancer care, and emergency care, the hospital inaugurated its 120-bed facility. This state-of-the-art hospital is tailored to meet the unique needs of women and provide specialized services for children, establishing itself as a beacon of excellence in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Chief Guest- Shri Ashok Chandra Panda – Hon’ble Minister of Science & Technology Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability; Guest of Honour – Shri Ananta Narayan Jena – Hon’ble MLA, Central Bhubaneswar; Shri. Amar Patnaik, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha (Odisha) Shri Susant Kumar Rout – Hon’ble MLA, North Bhubaneswar; Smt. Sulochana Das – Hon’ble Mayor, BMC, Bhubaneswar; Smt. Kabita Swain – Hon’ble Corporator, Ward No-41, BMC, Bhubaneswar, Shri Nikhil Pavan Kalyan– IAS, Hon’ble Director, Rural Development, Odisha, Lavu Sri Krishan Devarayalu– Hon’ble MP and Dr Krishna Prasad Vunnam – Founder & Managing Director, Ankura Hospital for women and children and 9M by Ankura Hospitals.

With more than a decade of experience and 14 centers across three states in India, Ankura Hospital has emerged as a trusted name in specialized healthcare for women and children. The new 120-bedded facility in Bhubaneswar is equipped with state-of-the-art operation theaters for women and children, level III Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), emergency care services, fully equipped ambulance, transport services for patients, pharmacy, laboratory and radiology services under a single roof, etc coupled with a team of highly skilled doctors, including all specialists and super specialists for pediatrics and gynaecology, and expert nursing care. The center will have availability of experts round the clock for emergency care. A name in women and child care in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, Ankura is set to revolutionize healthcare for women and children in Odisha by its expert care.

Speaking during the launch of new Ankura Hospital, Founder & Managing Director, Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam, an Indian entrepreneur, neonatologist, and paediatrician stated, “Ankura Hospital’s emphasis on individualized attention, access to advanced medical technology, and a team of experienced professionals sets it apart as a one-stop center catering specifically to the diverse healthcare needs of women and children. Our longstanding presence in the healthcare industry reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care to women and children.”

Dr. Krishna Prasad Vunnam further said, the hospital’s commitment to patient-centered care is shown through its clinical excellence initiative. Ankura aims to meet the healthcare needs of women and children in cities with a vibrant and younger population. Odisha is a progressive state that has come a long way in past few years, however the newborn mortality rate here is still the highest in the country. By understanding the unique needs of the people of Odisha, Ankura can customize its services accordingly. The hospital strives to become a top provider of specialized care for women and children and fill this existing gap through its expert care.

Shri Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Science & Technology Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disability, expressed deep appreciation to Ankura Hospital for establishing the new women and children’s hospital in Bhubaneswar. He emphasized that this specialized facility represents more than just a physical building; it signifies a commitment to delivering exceptional care for high-risk birthing and pediatric patients. The goal is to create an environment where every woman feels empowered during childbirth and every child receives individualized care, ultimately leading to a healthier and brighter future for the community.