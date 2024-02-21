Triptii Dimri Joins Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Cast, Confirms T-Series

In a significant development for the upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, actor Triptii Dimri, renowned for her roles in “Animal” and “Qala”, has officially joined the cast alongside Kartik Aaryan. The announcement was made by the film’s producers, T-Series, on Wednesday.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is set to be a horror comedy, promising audiences a thrilling and entertaining experience. Triptii Dimri’s inclusion in the cast adds further excitement to the project, with her talent and versatility expected to enhance the film’s narrative.

Sharing the news on their official Instagram account, T-Series expressed their enthusiasm for having Dimri on board for the highly anticipated film. Produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is poised to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror and humor.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release, fans eagerly await more updates and glimpses of the intriguing world of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, with Triptii Dimri’s involvement adding to the excitement surrounding the project.