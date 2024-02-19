Indian Men’s Hockey Team Clinches Victory Over Spain in FIH Pro League Thriller

Rourkela: In a nail-biting encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League, the Indian men’s hockey team showcased their prowess with a sensational victory against Spain via a dramatic penalty shootout. The match, held in Rourkela, witnessed the seasoned goalkeeper PR Sreejesh emerging as the hero of the hour, displaying exceptional skills to secure a thrilling 8-7 win for India.

Shootout Showdown Spectacle! 🏑🔥 India claim 2 points with a nail-biting shootout victory bonus, while Spain secure a point for a hard-fought draw at regulation time. India 🇮🇳 2 – Spain 🇪🇸 2

(8 – 7 SO) Goal Scorers:

1' Singh Jarmanpreet

35' Abhishek (PC) 3' Basterra José(PC)… pic.twitter.com/GQhyns7TQl — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 19, 2024

Sreejesh’s stellar performance included a crucial save during the shootout, propelling India to victory and earning them a valuable bonus point in the league standings. The team’s triumph was further solidified by stellar contributions from Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Abhishek, and Raj Kumar Pal, who all successfully converted their chances during the shootout.

The regulation time saw a display of intense competition, with Jarmanpreet Singh and Abhishek finding the back of the net for India in the 1st and 35th minutes respectively. On the other side, Spain showcased their resilience with goals from Jose Basterra in the 3rd minute and Borja Lacalle in the 15th minute, setting the stage for an enthralling showdown.

The victory against Spain not only highlights the Indian team’s tactical prowess and determination but also underscores their formidable presence in the international hockey arena. With this remarkable win, India continues to assert its dominance in the FIH Pro League, showcasing its potential to emerge as a formidable contender in upcoming fixtures.

As the FIH Pro League unfolds, the Indian men’s hockey team’s resounding triumph against Spain serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment and skill on the field, fueling optimism and excitement among fans as they anticipate further thrilling encounters in the league.