NHPC reports highest ever Financial Performance for the Half-Year ended 30th September, 2023

NHPC, India’s premier hydropower company, has registered the highest ever half-yearly Standalone Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 2,500 crores, against the Standalone PAT of Rs. 2,483 crores for the corresponding previous half-year.

NHPC’s consolidated PAT for the current half-year is Rs. 2,583 Crores against Consolidated PAT of Rs. 2,575 Crores for the corresponding previous half-year.

The NHPC Board approved the Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2023, at its meeting held on 6th November, 2023.

NHPC’s total installed capacity is 7,097.2 MW of renewable power (including Wind & Solar) through its 25 power stations, including 1,520 MW from its subsidiaries.