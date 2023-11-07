Odisha FC Stages Epic Comeback to Beat Maziya S & RC 3-2 in AFC Cup Thriller

In a heart-pounding encounter at the Maldives National Football Stadium, Odisha FC scripted a remarkable comeback, clinching a thrilling 3-2 victory over Maziya S & RC in the AFC Cup 2023-24 tournament. The match, held on Tuesday, will be remembered for its spectacular turn of events and the sheer determination displayed by the Kalinga Warriors.

The game ignited from the very first whistle, with both teams exhibiting a fiery intensity. The home side, Maziya, struck first in the 2nd minute when Naiz found the back of the net, giving the Maldivians an early 1-0 lead.

Maziya extended their lead to 2-0 in the 26th minute after they were awarded a penalty when Mourtada Fall fouled an opposition player during a counter-attack. Balabanovic confidently converted the spot-kick, leaving Odisha FC with an uphill battle.

As the clock ticked away, Odisha FC fought relentlessly to get back into the game. In the 38th minute, Mourtada Fall came agonizingly close to scoring with a powerful header that narrowly missed the far post.

The 42nd minute saw Odisha FC pressing hard against Maziya’s defense, but the opposing goalkeeper made a crucial save to deny CY’s clever attempt. Mauricio created a promising opportunity for Roy Krishna in the 57th minute, but they couldn’t capitalize on it.

The turning point arrived in the 65th minute when Mourtada Fall breathed life back into Odisha FC’s chances by heading in a corner kick delivered by Jahouh, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Odisha FC continued their comeback quest, and in the 72nd minute, they managed to level the score at 2-2. This remarkable feat was achieved through an impressive free-kick from a considerable distance, delivered expertly by Jahouh, followed by a powerful header from Mauricio.

The game maintained its intense pace, and in the 75th minute, Cy connected with a thunderous cross from the right wing inside the box, only to be thwarted by the agile Maldivian keeper.

The defining moment came in the 85th minute when Roy Krishna unleashed a breathtaking strike, propelling Odisha FC into the lead with a score of 3-2. It was a stunning goal that sealed the comeback and left the fans in awe.

With this remarkable victory, Odisha FC is now riding a wave of momentum. They are set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their next AFC Cup 2023-24 fixture, scheduled for Monday, November 27, 2023, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata. As they embark on this journey, Odisha FC will be filled with confidence after their awe-inspiring triumph against Maziya S & RC.