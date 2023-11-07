Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Unveils Odisha Table Tennis Academy, a Game-Changer in Sports Development

Bhubaneswar, November 7, 2023: A significant stride in the realm of sports and fitness was achieved today as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled the state-of-the-art Odisha Table Tennis Academy in Bhubaneswar. With a resounding vision to elevate the stature of table tennis and promote a culture of physical well-being, the Chief Minister also had the honor of inaugurating the 29th State Table Tennis Championship 2023.

The Odisha Table Tennis Academy boasts a spacious and modern table tennis arena, complete with sixteen meticulously designed TT tables. This state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a breeding ground for emerging talents in the world of table tennis.

However, the facility goes beyond just table tennis. It features a well-equipped gymnasium for athletes to hone their physical conditioning, a dedicated weightlifting room for strength and power training, and an area devoted to chess for those seeking to sharpen their strategic acumen.

In a holistic approach to fitness and overall well-being, the academy also offers designated spaces for yoga and Zumba enthusiasts. This multipronged approach is envisioned to nurture not only elite table tennis players but also individuals who prioritize health and fitness as part of their daily lives.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s commitment to the development of sports in the state is evident in the establishment of the Odisha Table Tennis Academy and the concurrent inauguration of the 29th State Table Tennis Championship 2023. This event signals a promising future for sports in Odisha, offering the youth a world-class platform to pursue their table tennis dreams and fostering a culture of health and fitness in the community.

The academy’s inauguration has been met with enthusiastic support and optimism, with many anticipating that it will become a hub for excellence in table tennis and a beacon of fitness for all. As the state embraces this new chapter in its sports journey, the Odisha Table Tennis Academy is poised to make a significant impact, nurturing talent and promoting a culture of active living in the region.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “With the inauguration of the Odisha Table Tennis Academy we are taking another significant step towards promoting sports excellence in Table Tennis. This academy will not only nurture budding talents but also serve as a hub for recreation and competitive spirit.”

Chief Minister Patnaik also announced that 33 Table Tennis Centres are being established across indoor halls in the state. The centers will be operational by December 2023 and will have three Table Tennis tables each. Cuttack TT Academy will also be operational shortly with 16 tables.

The Chief Minister commended the Odisha State Table Tennis Association, for taking significant strides in promoting Table Tennis in the state and offered all necessary support to produce elite Table Tennis players from the state who can represent India.

The TTFI dignitaries Sh Chaudhury and Sh Kamlesh Mehta praised the Chief Minister for his vision for sports and his support towards hosting the Commonwealth TT championship and the National TT Championships in 2019.

Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha Sh VK Pandian, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, MLA, Bhubaneswar Central Ananta Narayan Jena, Mayor of Bhubaneswar Sulochana Das, DC cum ACS Anu Garg, Sanjay Singh President, OSTTA and Vineel Krishna, Sports Secretary were present on the occasion.