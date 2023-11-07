Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian Education Minister, Hon’ble Jason Clare, MP, announce opening of two Australian Universities in GIFT City

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with his Australian counterpart, Hon’ble Jason Clare, MP, Government of Australia, today visited the site for the upcoming campuses of Wollongong and Deakin Universities at GIFT City, Gandhinagar. They were briefed on the developments of the campus and future plans.

Campuses of Australian University in India is just a beginning. As we embark on a new era of global education in India, we remain committed towards a more brighter and enlightened tomorrow for our #AmritPeedhi as well as towards a future where the boundaries of quality education… pic.twitter.com/HkyDcqEhM3 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 7, 2023

The Ministers attended an event, Arambh (The Beginning), formally announcing the opening of campuses at the GIFT City. Opening up of foreign universities on Indian soil is in line with the Nation Education Policy 2020’s vision of the internationalization of education. Arambh celebrated a significant milestone in the international educational landscape, bringing together eminent dignitaries, ministers, and academic leaders to mark the commencement of Australian university campuses in India.

The Vice-Chancellors of Deakin University and University of Wollongong stressed the importance of country-to-country partnerships, highlighting the significant growth in bilateral relations between India and Australia, even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. They shared the future plans including the scheduled start of courses with opening up of the campuses in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Pradhan congratulated the student and academic fraternity on a new ‘Arambh’. He said that Foreign University campuses at home will facilitate Study In India and also create a vibrant, diverse and inclusive educational environment as envisioned in the NEP 2020.

Shri Pradhan mentioned that opening up the campus of these two universities in the GIFT City—the land of opportunities—is a ‘Gift’ to the student community. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for his vision and efforts to transform India’s education through the NEP 2020. He also said that students and faculty from different parts of the world will collaborate, learn, and grow together with such efforts.

This transformative policy emphasizes ‘Internationalization at Home’, aiming to create a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive educational environment within our own country, he added.

.@Deakin and @UOW are the first international universities to be approved to set up a standalone campus in India. — Jason Clare MP (@JasonClareMP) November 7, 2023

In the afternoon, both the Ministers addressed a conclave ‘Research Dialogue: New Horizons in Research Collaboration’. The aim of the conclave was to identify innovative opportunities for deepening bilateral collaboration in a thriving research ecosystem. The Australian delegation, senior representatives of key Indian higher education and research institutions, and other dignitaries were also present at the conclave.

Shri Pradhan spoke at the ‘Research Dialogue’, exhorting University leaders and researchers to catalyze new opportunities for deepening bilateral research collaborations between India and Australia. Research has to be a priority area for the larger benefit of society; both Australia and India are committed to promoting research for mutual prosperity and global well-being, he added.

Both the Ministers met with academicians and industry leaders on Industry Education Partnerships where discussions were held on strengthening education-industry connections, benefiting industry through university partnerships, R&D collaboration, etc.