NHAI Collaborates with Geological Survey of India for Geotechnical Consultancy Services to Build Robust National Highway Network

New Delhi,31st January: With an objective to develop a robust National Highways network, NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geological Survey of India (GSI) to provide services to NHAI for site specific geotechnical consultancy and assist in vetting of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) from geotechnical point of view. The MoU was signed in presence of NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav and Dr. Saibal Ghosh, Deputy Director General, Geological Survey of India along with other senior officials from NHAI and GSI.

As per the agreement, Geological Survey of India will provide site specific geotechnical consultancy services related to preparation of geological map of the area providing detailed geological features, preparation of slope stability study of the road and providing necessary recommendations, identification of geologically weak zones at various sites/stretches of National Highways, suggest site specific remedial measures, 3D geological logging of tunnels in the project and suggest necessary & relevant stabilization measures. In addition, GSI will also undertake detailed analysis of DPRs prepared by NHAI consultants.

This unique initiative of collaboration between two Government organizations to share best practices will go a long way in providing strong impetus to quality construction of National Highways. It will not only help in easier operations and maintenance of the highways but will also provide smooth and seamless travel experience to the National Highway users.