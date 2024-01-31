Exhibition cum activities on LiFE themes to be held at India Gate, New Delhi on 9th & 10th February

New Delhi,31st January: A national exhibition and programme of environment friendly activities on the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) themes is being organized on 9th & 10th February 2024, at India Gate, Delhi. LiFE is an India-led global movement to nudge individuals to take simple yet effective environment friendly actions in their daily lives. The event will highlight how the youth can inspire behavioural change that leads to individual and collective action towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The LiFE themes are conserve energy and water, reduce waste, adopt sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyle, and say no to single use plastic. Some of the examples of LiFE actions are using bicycles for short commutes, turning off running taps when not in active use, consuming locally available foods, using natural or organic products, planting trees, reducing waste, and segregating wet and dry waste at home.

The event activities will include a bicycle rally, symbolizing the ease and significance of eco-friendly and healthy modes of transportation. The rally will take the scenic route around India Gate. Bicycles would be provided to the participants; participants can bring their own bicycles also. This will be followed by a vibrant cultural show, featuring thought-provoking street plays aimed at sensitizing people on the need for environment conservation and environmentally responsible behaviour.

For those with an artistic flair, an on-spot face painting and poster making competition will be held, offering participants an expression for their environmental messages colourfully and creatively. There will also be demonstration models showing in detail how the various LiFE themes could be practiced. And don’t miss the ‘eco-fashion show’, a runway event on sustainable and eco-conscious clothing, showing that fashion can be both stylish and environment friendly.

The visitors will also get to immerse themselves in the vibrant tapestry of our nation’s rich culture during the cultural events, celebrating how the nature and society can harmoniously co-exist, and thrive.

The day wise activities are as under:

9th February

Bicycle rally

Cultural events

Nukkad Natak/Street Plays

‘Eco-fashion’ show

10th February

On-the-spot face painting competition

On-the-spot poster making competition

Demonstration models of eco-friendly behaviour

Photography exhibition

For details of the activities, competition and rules for entry please visit https://forms.gle/xo3kdmKAtJL1a4PB8 Institutions/schools interested in having their students participate in the competitions can also use this form. The event is open to all, and entry is free.

The event is being organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India, a Resource Partner under the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India.