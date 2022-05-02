NGSL signs MoE with The Lake Region Economic Bloc to explore business opportunities in renewable sector in Africa

New Delhi : NTPC GE Power Services Limited (NGSL), a 50:50 JV between NTPC and GE Power India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Engagement (MoE) with The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), Kenya & Procorp Enertech Private Limited (PEPL) to work towards development of Ground Mounted and Floating Solar PV projects in The Lake region of Kenya. The MoE also envisages extending support for adoption of affordable housing, efficient lighting, development of mini-grid solutions and capacity building of Kenyan power sector professionals.

The MOE was signed during the visit of a 20-member high-level delegation from The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), Kenya. During the visit, a tripartite MoE was signed between NGSL, LREB and and Procorp Enertech Private Limited (PEPL).

The MoE was signed by Shri Sanjeev Duggal, MD, NGSL, Victor Joash Oginga Nyagaya, CEO, LREB, and Dr. Raju S Gannavarapu of PEPL in the presence of Governors and other senior delegates from The LREB, Kenya. Shri Ujjwal Kanti Bhattacharya, Director (Projects), NTPC and Chairman, NGSL, Shri Prashant Jain, MD, GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) and Shri NM Gupta, Head (International Business), NTPC were also present during the MoE signing ceremony.

The high level delegation from Kenya also visited the 100 MW floating solar plant at NTPC Ramagundam, India’s largest floating solar plant and the 250 MW NTPC Ananthapuram ground mounted Solar PV plant in Andhra Pradesh. LREB had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NGSL and PEPL to explore business opportunities in Kenya and other African countries.

