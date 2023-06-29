New Milestone Added To KIIT; Kalinga Bharati 90.0 Community Radio Station Goes On Air

Bhubaneswar: Thursday marked a significant milestone in the illustrious history of KIIT DU with the inauguration of the Kalinga Bharati – 90.0 Community Radio Station by the Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. This notable addition has opened a new chapter, adding to the already impressive legacy of the university.

Dr. Samanta inaugurated the station in the presence of corporaters Mihir Kumar Rout and Pritinanda Routray, Local Community members including Gajendra Jena, and members from Patia, Daruthenga, Andharua, Chandaka and Pathargadia villages.

The community radio station will cater to a catchment area of 25 sq km, providing varieties of infotainment programmes including local news, weather, and events, besides entertainment, cultural and spiritual content.

On the occasion, Dr Samanta spoke about the influence and socio-economic benefit that KIIT has brought to lakhs of people in North Bhubaneswar that spans till Cuttack and said the radio station will play a pivotal role in reflecting the aspirations of the people residing in these areas.

KIIT, he said, has become a cherished brand across the country and employees associated with KIIT are greeted with respect. In this regard, he referred to the support KIIIT got from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the radio station as it was attached to the KIIT brand.

Among others, the director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute Himanshu Khatua; Vice Chancellor of KIIT DU Prof Sasmita Samanta; Pro VC Dr Saranjit Singh, Registrar J N Mohanty, Anadi Puhan, Programming Head of Kalinga Bharati and other senior functionaries of both KIIT and KISS attended the inaugural function.