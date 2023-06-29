Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of its 4th showroom in Haryana, to be inaugurated by Bollywood diva Malaika Arora

Karnal : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that the company will be launching its first showroom in Karnal. The brand new showroom located at Dyal Singh Colony – Kunjpura Road in Karnal, is scheduled to be inaugurated on 30th June (Friday) at 6 PM by Bollywood star Malaika Arora. This will be the company’s 4th showroom in the state of Haryana. Currently, the jewellery brand marks its presence across 3 locations namely – Hissar, Gurugram and Gold Souk in Gurugram.

Making a foray into a new market, the all-new showroom launch in Karnal, is part of the company’s strategy of expanding its retail footprint and operations in the region, supplementing the growth momentum by making the brand more accessible to patrons in the state. The showroom will have at display an extensive range of designs from an array of Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections. The jewellery brand promises to offer patrons with state-of-the-art facilities with world-class ambience, presenting an unparalled experience.

Celebrating the showroom launch in unique style, the jewellery brand has announced up to 25% off on making charges for all items. Moreover, the jewellery brand has introduced the ‘Special Kalyan Gold Rate’ standardizing the price of gold across all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India, which is the lowest in the market. Customers can avail the exciting range of offers along with benefits of Kalyan’s 4-Level Assurance Certification on their jewellery purchases, ensuring a seamless service-backed shopping experience.

Talking about the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to announce our foray in Karnal, which is one of the key markets in the state of Haryana. The new investments in this region reflects upon the brand’s commitment to strengthen our presence in the state of Haryana. We believe Karnal offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum, on the back of our strong foundations laid in the region.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as, Muhurat – Wedding Jewellery Line, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds, Hera – daily wear diamonds, Rang – precious stones jewellery, and the recently launched Lila – coloured stones and diamond jewellery.