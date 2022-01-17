New Facilities “NTPC Operating Room Complex” Inaugurated at L V Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: On the Foundation Day of L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)’s Mithuc Tulsi Chanrai Campus at Bhubaneswar, new facility “NTPC Operating Room Complex” was inaugurated.

Shri MSD Bhattamishra, Executive Director (HR-) NTPC inaugurated the NTPC Operating Room Complex via virtual connect from New Delhi. Speaking during the event he stated that NTPC is committed for the development of Odisha as it has 03 power plants, coal mine and JV power plant in the state and therefore a great stake in the infrastructure development of the state especially, in and around its establishments. The state required augmentation in its health infrastructure specially eye care in the form of a dedicated hospital with specialised and affordable facilities. NTPC was glad to collaborate with LVPEI which is a renowned brand in eye care, to offer state of art ophthalmic care to the residents of Odisha under its strategic CSR initiatives.

NTPC Limited, a largest Power Producing CPSU of India having about 70 GW installed capacity implementing various CSR initiatives all over the country believing in the concept of trusteeship and collaborative social development, NTPC has impacted all segment of society by its inclusive CSR policies and practices. For NTPC, CSR is a commitment not merely a compliance. The focus area for NTPC’s CSR are Health, Education, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Income Generation, Sports Promotion, Skill Development, etc. Adhering to its focus area and complying to the thematic area of Health as mandated by Govt. of India, NTPC has supported to construct the state-of-the-art “NTPC Operating Complex” at the LVPEI campus which is equipped with eight modular operation rooms catering to all ophthalmology specializations.

Dr Srikant Kumar Sahu, Head- Mithuc Tulsi Chanrai Campus Bhubaneswar said that LVPEI extends its sincere thanks to NTPC fpr their support. He further added that the support provided by NTPC will go a long way in impacting the lives of many more patients, not only in Odisha but also in the neighbouring states.

Shri Rajnish Rastogi (GM-HR) NTPC and Dr Debasmitha Tripathy, AGM (HR) and other officials were present during the inauguration via virtual connect.