Subhas Sarkar addresses 27th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes

New Delhi : The 27th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes organised by CBSE and hosted by the Sahodaya Samiti Gwalior commenced on 17th January 2022 in a virtual mode. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar also graced the occasion.

Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan applauded the efforts of the Sahodaya Samiti Gwalior to host the Conference in a virtual mode. In his speech, he informed about the contribution of the education sector in Madhya Pradesh and inspired the audience with teachings of Swami Vivekananda illustrating how education is what makes us human. In his exemplary speech, he inspired the students to be on a journey towards truth, knowledge and holistic development. He informed that the government’s endeavours have brought about development that allow state-wide access to education institutions in the past, and he is looking forward to working on the outcomes of this conference to lead the state towards future development.

Shri Sarkar commenced his speech with ‘Aao kal ke Bharat ki tasveer banaye’. He asserted the supreme power of knowledge, unity, collective thinking and cultural sharing. Shri Sarkar highlighted the vision of NEP-2020 to shift from rote learning to holistic, integrated, enjoyable & engaging learning through arts & sports-integrated education.

He also highlighted the micro-learning programme launched by Prime Minister which concentrates on a competency-based education system. The Minister lauded the efforts of CBSE in delivering effectively to all its affiliated schools a variety of programmes to enable students to be in sync with all the latest trends in education. He also stated that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated across the country and what better way to mark the celebration by hosting the 27th CBSE Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes with the theme on celebrating 75 years of independence.

Shri Subhas Sarkar inaugurated the digital art gallery, Nav-Kala Vithika, showcasing extraordinary artistic skills of young students of CBSE schools from across the country. He also released an e–souvenir titled Amiyotsav – Celebrating 75 years of Independence under the theme Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat consisting of case studies on preservation of heritage of the country.

The gathering was also addressed by Chairman CBSE, Mr. Manoj Ahuja. He provided a brief overview of the conference, highlighting the growth of CBSE and progression of Sahodaya School Complexes, acknowledging the evolution of education systems with current times and addressing future objectives. Mr. Ahuja pointed out that CBSE endorses innovative and children-friendly education by concocting combinations of experimental, scientific and social skills, competency-based education and meaningful and joyful pedagogies. He implored the teachers to facilitate students to partake in ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaigns.

The inaugural session of the conference saw the presence of around 15,000 Principals from the school community from India and abroad.