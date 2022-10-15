New Era is beginning with Medical studies in Hindi: CM Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that education in Hindi medium will bring new light in the lives of many students. A new era is starting with the study of medicine in Hindi. It is a social revolution. The students of poor family will also be able to think about medical studies. For the last many years, activities are going on in the state aimed at encouraging study and teaching in mother tongue Hindi and to inculcate a sense of pride for Hindi. Establishment of Hindi University, initiative to make Madhya Pradesh song a part of programme and festival to emotionally bind people from different regions of the state, establishment of “The Panini Sanskrit Vidyalaya & and World Hindi Conference in Bhopal were organized with this purpose in mind. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing a programme on ‘Hindi ki Vyapakta-Ek Vimarsh’ organized by the Medical Education Department in the indoor auditorium of Bharat Bhavan today.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a resolution has been expressed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that the medium of instruction should be mother tongue, this sentiment has also been manifested in the new education policy. For the first time in the country, Madhya Pradesh took a pledge to conduct medical education in Hindi. Medical textbooks in Hindi were developed under the leadership of Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang. Union Home and Cooperatives Minister Shri Amit Shah will release Hindi medical books in Bhopal on October 16th. Giving a new dimension to education in our mother tongue Hindi will be a moment of self-respect and pride for us.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal Mayor Smt. Malti Rai, Former Hindi Sevi MP Shri Raghunandan Sharma, Shri Kailash Chandra Pant, Senior Journalists Shri Mahesh Shrivastava, Shri Rajendra Sharma, Shri Vijaydutt Shridhar, Shri Ramesh Sharma, Shri Santosh Choubey, Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, former Mayor Shri Alok Sharma and social worker Shri Sumit Pachauri were specially present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the study of medical and technical education would be easy for the students with maximum use of simple and popular English words in Devanagari script. There is a need to change the mindset regarding Hindi. It is through English language that we get prestige and respect in the society, this thinking has to be changed. If a person becomes frustrated by language, inferiority complex arises in him, it is necessary to get rid of this situation. We have to put an end to the fear of English. Studying in Hindi language will give an opportunity to the students of towns and rural areas to reveal their talents. This initiative of Madhya Pradesh will prove to be a social revolution.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that when parents feel proud for their mother tongue Hindi, only then would children be able to adopt Hindi. Hindi is respected all over the world. In all my foreign trips, I have given addresses in my mother tongue Hindi, Hindi is heard with respect everywhere. Education in mother tongue Hindi will also be expanded by the state government to engineering, polytechnic, nursing and paramedical.

Medical Education Minister Shri Sarang said that in discharging the responsibility assigned by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for implementation of Prime Minister Shri Modi’s resolve, a team of 97 doctors of Government Medical College developed MBBS first year books in 4 months.

Hindi Sevi Shri Kailash Chandra Pant said that education in Hindi started under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. This initiative will prove to be an effective step towards freedom from mental slavery of the English language. In the towns and villages of the state also, activities should be conducted to make people aware about education facility in Hindi and free them from inferiority complex.

Senior journalist Shri Ramesh Sharma said that this initiative will remove the illusion that technical subjects cannot be taught in Hindi. He suggested to organize seminars every Saturday in schools and colleges on the country’s culture, self-respect, human values ​​for self-confidence among Hindi speaking students.

Senior journalist Shri Mahesh Shrivastava said that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has mently freed the youth of the state from the fear of English. Like the Swadeshi movement, the movement of Hindi should be expanded from house to house for linguistic identity and pride of mother-tongue among the students of urban and rural environment.

Shri Santosh Choubey, Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University told the need to develop books in Hindi for the study of agriculture. He said that it is often the thinking of the parents that the future of their children will be better only by studying in English. It is necessary to change this mindset. Hindi is being taught in 112 universities of the world. Hindi has also expanded a lot due to the change in technology.

Journalist Shri Rajendra Sharma said that steps were taken in this direction by establishing Hindi University in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan. Along with the promotion of Hindi, it is also necessary to take steps for the purity and protection of Hindi. Working President of Manas Bhavan, Shri Raghunandan Sharma said that the popularity of the language will increase with the use of simple words of Hindi. Doctors should take initiative to talk to their patients in Hindi and write medicine prescriptions in Devanagari. Padmashri Shri Vijaydutt Shridhar congratulated Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for this initiative taken in the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.