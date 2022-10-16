National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.32 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.32 Cr (2,19,32,18,638) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,45,476) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

 

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415328
2nd Dose 10120023
Precaution Dose 7057717
FLWs 1st Dose 18437029
2nd Dose 17718625
Precaution Dose 13719631
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41145476
2nd Dose 32123608
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61985987
2nd Dose 53240838
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561375312
2nd Dose 516151205
Precaution Dose 99396468
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204043370
2nd Dose 197042306
Precaution Dose 50266546
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127677804
2nd Dose 123196281
Precaution Dose 48105084
Precaution Dose 21,85,45,446
Total 2,19,32,18,638

 

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,625. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0024TCA.jpg

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,373 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,73,308.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image00369NT.jpg

 

2,401 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004DWAH.jpg

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,31,622 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.86 Cr (89,85,88,817) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.05% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.04%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005VA4O.jpg

