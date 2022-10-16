India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.32 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 219.32 Cr (2,19,32,18,638) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.11 Cr (4,11,45,476) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415328 2nd Dose 10120023 Precaution Dose 7057717 FLWs 1st Dose 18437029 2nd Dose 17718625 Precaution Dose 13719631 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41145476 2nd Dose 32123608 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61985987 2nd Dose 53240838 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561375312 2nd Dose 516151205 Precaution Dose 99396468 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204043370 2nd Dose 197042306 Precaution Dose 50266546 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127677804 2nd Dose 123196281 Precaution Dose 48105084 Precaution Dose 21,85,45,446 Total 2,19,32,18,638

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 26,625. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 2,373 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,73,308.

2,401 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,31,622 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.86 Cr (89,85,88,817) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.05% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.04%.