NephroPlus successfully concludes ‘Aashayein’- an entertaining and enlightening event for dialysis patients

NephroPlus, India’s leading network of dialysis centres and a pioneer in revolutionizing dialysis care organized its marquee event ‘Aashayein’, in Bhubaneswar. Intending to encourage dialysis patients to live cheerful and hopeful lives, this edition of ‘Aashayein’ was a sigh of relief for patients and their caregivers that came in the form of a day-long fun-cum-educational event. The event primarily educated dialysis patients and their loved ones aboutdialysis care and the intricacies of leading a normal life post-diagnosis.



‘Aashayein’ hosted more than 150 dialysis patients, their caregivers, and loved ones. The attendees used this opportunity to connect with other dialysis patients, sharing their challenges, and fostering lifelong friendships. ‘Aashayein’ also offered attendees the chance to interact with some of the greatest minds in the field of Nephrology and seek insight intodialysis care. The event witnessed entertaining sessions where dialysis patients were encouraged to come forth and perform, along with games like guess-the-song and pop culture quizzes.



The Co-founder of NephroPlus, Mr. Kamal D Shah expressed his gratitude towards this exhilarating event and remarked, “The journey of dialysis, as excruciating as it sounds, doesn’t have to put one’s life at a halt. NephroPlus is dedicated to encouraging dialysis patients to leave behind their preconceived notions of dialysis care and join hands with the NephroPlus community. Aashayein is an effort to instil that very spirit of community and fraternity among our guests and their loved ones. It is an honour to have seen this sentiment materialize into Aashayein over the years.”



Notable medical experts and leading names in the field of Nephrology such as Dr. Srikant Behera (Vascular Surgeon) and Dr. Biswaranjan Mohanty (Consultant Nephrologist) graced the occasion with their presence and guided the attendees on subjects like kidney care, wellness and treatment options. All things considered, this edition of Aashayein proved to be a much-needed, fruitful break for the attendees and a triumphant for the Indian dialysis-care industry.





About NephroPlus: NephroPlus operates 305 dialysis centres in more than 182 cities across 28 states in India and is known for its quality dialysis and guest-centricity. The company was established 13 years back with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats 18,000+ patients per month and has performed 60+ Lakh treatments to date.