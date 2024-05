New Delhi: 10.35% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the fourth phase of elections of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

West Bengal 15.24%

Madhya Pradesh 14.97%

Jharkhand 11.78%

Uttar Pradesh 11.67%

Bihar 10.18%

Telangana 9.51%

#Odisha 9.23%

Andhra Pradesh 9.05%

Maharashtra 6.45%

Jammu And Kashmir 5.07%