Bhubaneswar: 9.23% turnout by 9.30 am in Odisha in the phase-1 polling. Poll violence reported in Chikiti. Polling is underway in 4 Lok Sabha & 28 Assembly seats in Odisha .

District-wise voter turnout in Odisha till 9 am:

Highest: Koraput 13.14%

Lowest: Ganjam: 6.81%