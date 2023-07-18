Re-opening of PLI Scheme for Textiles for MMF apparel, MMF Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles for inviting fresh applications

In view of the requests from the Industry stakeholders’, Ministry of Textiles has decided to re-open the PLI Portal till 31st August 2023 for inviting applications from interested companies under PLI scheme of Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles.



All the terms and conditions notified earlier vide notifications and guidelines shall be applicable.



Earlier notifications are mentioned below:



i. PLI-Textiles Scheme Gazette Notification dated September 24, 2021



ii. Scheme Guidelines for PLI-Textiles dated December 28, 2021



iii. Amendment Gazette Notification dated February 22, 2022



iv. Amendment Gazette Notification dated 09.06.2023



v. Amendment guidelines dated 09.06.2023