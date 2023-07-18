Odisha Millets Mission’s Fun-Filled Event Enchants Bargarh Residents!

Bargarh : The Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) made a visit to Bargarh, leaving a memorable impression on the local residents. The “Know about Odisha’s Millets” event held in front of Reliance Trends Mall, Bargarh on July 15th and 16th, was primarily aimed at raising awareness about Millets among the community.

The event commenced with the hosts introducing the Odisha Millets Mission and explaining its purpose to the audience. Following a series of local performances that captivated the crowd, a humorous comedy skit shed light on the prevalence of unhealthy eating habits in a relatable manner. During the event, Jeebanjyoti, an active women’s self-help group, prepared and distributed various Millets-based sweets and cookies to the shoppers in the building.

To maintain high levels of excitement, the Odisha Millets Mission planned a variety of quirky and competitive games that kept participants on the edge of their seats. Winners of these thrilling contests had the chance to receive exciting surprises and gift hampers, enhancing the overall sense of anticipation and enjoyment.

Renowned TV and film comedians Sujit Kumar Jena and Dolly brought laughter to the venue, while renowned singer Kuldeep created an unforgettable evening of entertainment. With captivating Odia, Hindi, and Sambalpuri melodies, the event generated a vibrant atmosphere that kept the audience entertained and dancing throughout.

Odisha Millets Mission, a flagship initiative of the Odisha state government, has been employing innovative and exciting approaches to promote the consumption of Millets in the state. As part of these efforts, a series of entertaining events called “Know about Odisha’s Millets” is being organized in 20 cities of Odisha.

These innovative efforts by the Odisha government have established a potent platform. Regional events like this not only capture the attention of a wide audience but also have the potential to make a lasting impact on the health and well-being of the state.