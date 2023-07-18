TPSODL empowers women to manage Meter Testing Laboratory’s operations

: TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha, in its commitment to empower local women of Odisha in the field of STEM, has set up a state-of-the-art All-Women Meter Testing Laboratory in Berhampur, Odisha. The Laboratory was inaugurated by Mr Sanjay Banga, President (Transmission & Distribution) – Tata Power. Mr Amit Garg – CEO TPSODL, in the presence of senior officials from the company.



The lab will be managed by Swarnaprabha Patra, Mishali Satpathy, and others.



The Meter Testing Laboratory at Berhampur has been established to cater to the calibration and testing needs of meters as per Indian standard specifications. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the laboratory boasts three automatic test benches capable of testing single-phase, three-phase smart, and other types of meters. The meticulous metrological tests adhere to both Indian Standard and International Standards, ensuring the highest level of accuracy and precision.



“We believe in the immense potential of our local women technicians working across our Discoms in Odisha. This All-Women Meter Testing Laboratory in Berhampur will not just ensure error free meters for our customers in Southern Odisha, but in line with our larger commitment to gender equality and technological advancement in the power distribution sector, will encourage young girls and women to opt for a career in STEM fields.” said Mr Sanjay Banga, President T&D – Tata Power



One of the unique features of the testing facility is its ability to simulate field conditions within the laboratory. Furthermore, the entire testing process is computer-based, utilizing pre-defined programs that eliminate human interventions. This automated approach not only expedites the testing procedure but also enhances customer satisfaction by ensuring consistent and error-free results.



“At TPSODL, we are revolutionizing the energy industry through transformative technology solutions. The All-Women Meter Testing Laboratory exemplifies our commitment to innovation. With advanced automation and computer-based testing programs, we ensure accuracy, efficiency, and reliability. This milestone highlights our dedication to shaping a sustainable future powered by cutting-edge tech interventions led by local women.” said Mr Amit Garg, CEO – TPSODL.



During his visit to TPSODL, Mr. Sanjay Banga also visited the PSCC, 24X7 Call Centre, and newly constructed Customer Relation Centre (CRC) at Hinjlicut.