Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure & Transport launched operations on Kurtha-Bijalpura rail section of India-Nepal cross-border rail

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Minister for Physical Infrastructure & Transport, Mr. Prakash Jwala launched operations on Kurtha-Bijalpura #rail section of India-Nepal cross-border rail constructed with India’s grant assistance.

Today, Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala launched Kurtha–Bhangaha (Bijalpura) rail operations of the Jayanagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas cross-border rail line in a ceremony held at Sitapur Bhangaha. This section is a 17 km long railway line. The prime minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi and the prime minister of Nepal Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal on 1st June 2023 jointly unveiled the e-plaque of the Kurtha-Bijalpura section of the Railway. In his remarks, Minister Jwala thanked the Government of India for its continuous support in the development of the infrastructure in Nepal including in the rail sector. He highlighted that this rail connectivity will provide a tremendous boost to the people-to-people linkages between the two countries and will enhance trade and tourism in Nepal.

The handover of this section to the GoN was done during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Nepal to India last month. The Kurtha-Bijalpura line covers a total of 17.3 km & this stretch is dotted with 5 stations namely Kurtha, Pipradi, Loharpatti, Singyahi & Bijalpura. This is the second phase of the Jayanagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas cross-border rail line project being constructed under grant assistance by Government of India at the total project cost of INR 783.83 Crores. The first phase from Jaynagar to Kurtha was inaugurated in April last year by Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba and PM of India Narendra Modi and has been operational since. This was the first broad gauge railway operation in Nepal and a 35 km long railway line.

DCM of Embassy of India, Prassana Shrivastava highlighted the continued commitment of the Government of India to work towards further strengthening of the development partnership for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

Local people of Mahottari district were very excited about the much-awaited operationalisation of the Kurtha-Bijalpura railway line. Though earlier in 1937, a narrow gauge railway operation had started in Janakpur to Jaynagar for carrying medicinal herbs and timbers during British rule and later allowed passenger movement. But now, with the operationalisation of air-conditioned coaches on broad gauge railway lines, people can have easy access with comfort to modern hospitals, educational institutes and the Indian market.

The implementation of this project will bring reliable, affordable and fast transportation to new areas in Nepal. This project is one element of the series of connectivity projects which are presently being implemented by India in Nepal. These will further lead to enhancing physical connectivity between India and Nepal, which forms the core element of India’s Neighbourhood First policy.