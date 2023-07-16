Cinema Returns to Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir After Three Decades

BARAMULLA : In yet another historic first after abrogation of Article 370, Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 100-seater Multipurpose Cinema Halls in Baramulla and Handwara.

The Cinema has returned to Baramulla after more than three decades. Last year, the Lt Governor had revived the Cinema Culture by inaugurating Cinema Halls in Shopian and Pulwama. Another Private Multiplex had also come up in Srinagar in 2022. The Lt Governor has pledged to set up a Cinema Hall in every district to provide the big-screen experience to the people.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the momentous occasion. He said the movie theatres are reflection of growing aspiration of J&K.

The new Multipurpose Cinema Halls under Public-Private Partnership are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, deliberate through seminars. The facilities at both the locations will also house a cafe, VR, conference and seminar facilities for youth.

At Baramulla, the Lt Governor inaugurated various development projects for the district.

He commended the efforts of the District Administration, members of PRIs and civil society for taking Baramulla ahead on the path of peace and development.

“Baramulla is now moving towards becoming Inspirational District from Aspirational District. The district has made impressive strides to socio-economic development in the last few years”, the Lt Governor said.

Reiterating the commitment of the J&K administration to work for socio-economic empowerment of all, the Lt Governor said, the marginalized section of society have first right on government’s resources.

“Vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas has brought transformation in the lives of underprivileged. We are working on holistic and scalable strategy to harness tremendous creative power of a large population”, the Lt Governor said.

He said, Land to landless and a Pakka House under PMAY will unleash the full potential of thousands of families and will meet their basic needs.

“Government wants to see the last person in the queue get a sense of empowerment and I want to assure these families that a promising future awaits you”, the Lt Governor said.

Paying tributes to the Lion of Baramulla, Maqbool Sherwani, the Lt Governor called upon all the sections of society to make their significant contribution in the next 25 year journey of new and aspirational J&K towards Viksit Jammu Kashmir.

“Cronyism, unethical nexus which had thrived in J&K for 70 years are being dismantled systematically. It has triggered panic among certain influential people and many having vested interests are trying to disrupt J&K growth but stringent action against corrupts will continue,” the Lt Governor said.

Society should stand united with the government against those who have misguided our youth for decades, he said.

Ms Safina Baig, Chairperson, District Development Council, Baramulla lauded the continuous efforts of the Lt Governor led UT administration for the welfare and empowerment of the youth of the J&K through initiatives like Mission Youth.

Sh Rahul Nehra, Director Jadooz Media informed that the blockbuster Bollywood ‘Pathaan’ will be showcased at the newly inaugurated cinemas.

Mission Youth endeavours to establish Multipurpose Cinema halls across the UT. On pilot basis Multipurpose Cinema Halls were taken up in districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Udhampur, Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda and Baramulla.

The other projects worth Rs 4 crore inaugurated by Lt Governor at Baramulla includes Nine roomed three storey building at HSS Kunzer; Auditorium at HSS Sultanpora; Water Supply Schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission at Achabal Doabagh, Vadderabad, Panzalla, and WSS Dolipora Fresthar.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth; Sh Vivek Gupta, DIG; Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, senior officials of Police, Civil Administration and Security Forces, PRI members, office bearers of Jadooz Media and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.