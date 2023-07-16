Autobiography “Battle Not Yet Over” written by Chattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, released today in New Delhi

New Delhi: The autobiography “Battle Not Yet Over” written by Governor Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan, released today in New Delhi by Shri Rituraj Awasthi Chairman, National Law Commission and former Chief Justice of Odisha Justice and Judge of Supreme Court Shri V. Gopal Gowde.

This seminar was organised by Indian Conference of Intellectuals. This autobiography, originally written in the Oriya language, has been translated into English by noted author and Academy Award winner professor Bhagwan Jai Singh. The Governor said that in this autobiography he has shared the struggles of his life. He said he was inspired by his father late Shri Parshuram Harichandan’s patriotism. Whatever position he held, he always worked for justice and was vocal against injustice.

Dr. Vijayanand Singh addressing the seminar, read the message of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji about Governor Shri Harichandan’s book. On this occasion, Shri K Srinivasa Rao, Secretary, Kendriya Sahitya Akademi, eminent writer Prof.Dr. Vijayanand Singh and many eminent personalities, media persons, and prominent citizens of Delhi were present.