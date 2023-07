The Spanish sensation Top seed Carlos Alcaraz wins #wimbledon2023 defeating Novak Djokovic 1-6,7-6,6-1,3-6,6-4 in a thrilling final.

This is the second major title for the 20 year old spaniard who won the US Open last year. Alcaraz becomes one of the youngest Wimbledon champion after beating Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz will take home £2.35 million after winning the 2023 Wimbledon. That is 17.5% more than Novak Djokovic made after his triumph in the 2022 edition.