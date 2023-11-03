Kathmandu : Nepal secure their place in the 2024 T20 World Cup after an eight-wicket win over UAE in the semi-final of the Asia Qualifier. Nepal has earned its qualification for the upcoming tournament set to take place in America and the West Indies in June 2024. This achievement comes a decade after Nepal’s last participation in the competition, thanks to a remarkable 8-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Friday.

Nepal’s last appearance in the T20 World Cup was in Bangladesh in 2014, and the nation’s passionate cricket fans can once again look forward to cheering on their team on the global stage. Oman has also secured a place in the World Cup through the qualifying matches held in Kathmandu.

In pursuit of a 135-run target set by UAE at the Mulpani ground, Nepal’s Ashif Sheikh played a pivotal role by contributing the highest score of 63 runs to the team’s successful chase. Gulsan Jha made a notable contribution with 22 runs, while Kushal Bhurtel added 11 runs to the scoreboard.

Nepal’s bowlers played a significant role in limiting the UAE innings. Kushal Malla’s remarkable performance included taking 3 crucial wickets while conceding just 11 runs in 3 overs. Sandeep Lamichhane contributed by taking 2 wickets, while Sompal Kami and Rohit Paudel each claimed 1 wicket, collectively stifling the UAE’s efforts to achieve a more substantial total.