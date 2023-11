Puri: Consecration Ceremony of Shri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa Will Be Held On January 17. Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Dev, Chairman of Shri Jagannath Temple Management Committee, today reviewed Shri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa & Shree Setu. After review, Gajapati Maharaj spoke to the media on the likely date when the Shri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa will be dedicated to the people.