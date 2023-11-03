NTPC Records Remarkable Growth in Coal Production and Despatch  

Mumbai: NTPC Ltd., India’s leading integrated power producer, has reported a substantial growth of 86% in coal production from its captive mines till 31st Oct in FY 2023-24, as compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. The company achieved an impressive coal production of 19.117 million metric tonnes (MMT) till Oct FY24, as compared to 10.282 MMT in the same period of the previous year.

In addition, NTPC has also achieved a coal despatch of 20.225 MMT till 31st Oct in FY 2023-24, marking a significant 94% increase over the previous year for the same period. This outstanding performance reflects NTPC’s relentless commitment to enhancing coal production from its captive mines and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and the implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems. These initiatives have played a vital role in optimizing operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce.

NTPC remains committed to delivering reliable and sustainable power to the nation. This remarkable growth in coal production and despatch is a testament to NTPC’s dedication to operational excellence and its contribution to meeting India’s energy demands. The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals.