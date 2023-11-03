King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to begin his eight-day visit to India today

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is arriving in India today on a eight day official visit. He will be accompanied by senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During the visit, the King of Bhutan will meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and senior officials of Government of India will call on the King of Bhutan. The visiting dignitary is also scheduled to visit Assam and Maharashtra.

Ministry of External Affairs said, India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. It said, the visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors.