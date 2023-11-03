Tata Steel Employees Donate Shoes To School Children

– Towards inclusivity through employee volunteerism

Jajpur: As part of Tata Steel’s commitment to community welfare, employees of the company’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) donated shoes for the school children of Charge Chrome Plant UP (ME) School located at the Ferro Alloys Plant, Bamnipal campus. Recognizing the importance of necessities for a child’s education, the employees organized the donation drive to provide quality shoes to the students in need.

Taking the initiative to contribute to the well-being of the underprivileged school children, the staff members – under their Employee Volunteerism initiative – visited the school and spent quality time with the students. They also organised drawing competitions and fun activities followed by prize and snacks distribution.

Expressing his delight over the employees’ collective effort, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge, FAMD, Tata Steel said, “We always believe in contributing not only to economic growth but also to the well-being of the communities we serve. Supporting the children – the future citizens – reflects our commitment to education and our deep sense of responsibility towards the society we are a part of.”

The donation drive witnessed a remarkable response from Tata Steel employees across various departments. The enthusiasm and compassion exhibited by the workforce underscored the company’s dedication to making a positive difference in the communities where it operates.

This initiative is part of Tata Steel’s ongoing employee volunteerism program, which encourages staff members to actively engage in community service and philanthropy. The company’s commitment to creating a positive social impact aligns with its broader mission of sustainable and responsible business practices.