Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik addressed the inaugural ceremony of Odisha4Silicon-2023, EIT department signs 3 MoUs to support skilling programme and bolster semiconductor ecosystem

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik addressed the inaugural ceremony of Odisha4Silicon-2023, the strategic event organised in #Bhubaneswar to promote #Odisha as a compelling destination for national and global semiconductor players. CM highlighted Odisha’s initiatives to lay a strong foundation for the state to emerge as a key player in semiconductor landscape.

CM said Odisha4Silicon-2023 event will showcase Odisha’s potential and foster collaboration to propel Odisha to the forefront of semiconductor technology. CM further added that the programme will usher new job opportunities for youth and pave way for inclusive development.

On this occasion, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha has signed three MoUs with IESA, ESC INDIA and Synopsis to support skilling programme and bolster semiconductor ecosystem in the state.