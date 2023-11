Kathmandu : The government has decided to build three under-construction cricket stadiums as the national pride projects.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on November 10 took this decision, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said on Friday at a news conference at the Ministry.

As decided by the cabinet meeting, the Biratnagar Cricket Stadium, Mulpani Cricket Stadium and Bharatpur Cricket Stadium shall be developed as the national pride projects now.