PM Modi and President of Brazil share deep concern on situation in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva yesterday shared concerns on the ongoing developments in West Asia. Mr Modi yesterday received a call from the President of Brazil. During the conversation, the two leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. Both the leaders also called for concerted efforts for early resolution of the situation.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed India’s full support for the success of the Brazilian Presidency of the G20. They discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in all areas in follow-up to their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.