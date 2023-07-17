Bangkok: Nepal Foreign Minsiter NP Saud met External Affairs Minister of India on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat in Bangkok. The Ministers had fruitful exchange of views on matters related to bilateral cooperation. “Had a fruitful meeting with the External Affairs Minister of India H.E Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat in Bangkok today; exchanged views on matters related to bilateral cooperation and our rich, multifaceted relationship,” Tweets Minister Saud.

During the meeting between the foreign ministers of the member countries belonging to the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), the Foreign Ministers of Nepal and India held the meeting in Thailand.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar informed about the meeting by sharing pictures on social media. He shared that they (the Foreign Ministers duo) have agreed to cooperate in the implementation of the agenda set by their leadership.