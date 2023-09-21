Kathmandu: Nepal attaches high priority to regional processes, including the Asian Cooperation Dialogue. Nepal stands ready to work together with all ACD members in realizing the objectives of ACD & in successful implementation of the adopted core instruments.

Foreign Minister NP Saud addressed ACD Ministerial in New York. Nepal attaches high priority to regional processes, including the ACD. We stand ready to work together with all ACD member countries in realizing the objectives of ACD & in successful implementation of the adopted core instruments, said Foreign Minister NP Saud at ACD Ministerial .