Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed delight at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support.

In a social media post, Mr Modi thanked MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill.

He said, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in the political process.