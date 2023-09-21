ICC releases official Anthem ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ for Men’s Cricket World Cup featuring Ranveer Singh and influencers

International Cricket Council today released the official Anthem for the Men’s Cricket World Cup beginning on the 5th of next month. The theme of the anthem is Dil Jashn Bole and it features Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and other popular social media influencers. The ICC posted on its social media handle, X, official anthem arriving now on platform 2023, Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!

The music for the anthem has been prepared by Pritam, and the singers are Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan. The video showcases Ranveer Singh dancing in a train compartment on the song Dil Jashan Jashan Bole, and then travelers join him to dance.

ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said, the anthem brilliantly captures the passion and energy of India and the fans that will make this event so special.

The Cricket World Cup is being held in India after 12 years. It will be played across 10 cities. The opening match on 5th October will be played between England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. India will play its first match against Australia in Chennai.